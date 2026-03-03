CI Investments Inc. Cuts Holdings in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. $BATRK

CI Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,683,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,109 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned about 3.26% of Atlanta Braves worth $70,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 4.9% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 20,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves in the 3rd quarter valued at $483,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 393,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,371,000 after purchasing an additional 101,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves during the third quarter worth $564,000. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BATRK opened at $43.75 on Tuesday. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.46 and a 52 week high of $47.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.18 and a beta of 0.61.

Atlanta Braves ( NASDAQ:BATRK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $61.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.93 million. Equities analysts expect that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BATRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research cut Atlanta Braves from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Atlanta Braves in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Atlanta Braves in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Atlanta Braves from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

In other Atlanta Braves news, major shareholder John C. Malone acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.23 per share, for a total transaction of $1,548,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 521,862 shares in the company, valued at $23,081,956.26. This trade represents a 7.19% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

The Atlanta Braves Real Estate Ownership Trust (NASDAQ:BATRK) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust established in 2021 by Liberty Braves Group. The trust’s primary purpose is to own and manage a portfolio of sports and entertainment properties related to the Atlanta Braves baseball franchise. BATRK generates stable rental income by leasing its assets to the Braves Baseball Club, LLC, under long-term lease agreements designed to align property performance with franchise needs.

The trust’s portfolio is anchored by Truist Park, the 41,084-seat baseball stadium that has served as the Braves’ home since 2017.

