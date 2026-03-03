CI Investments Inc. Cuts Position in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

CI Investments Inc. decreased its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,355 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 96,304 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $56,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 321.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 48.4% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 160.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 7,924 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ANET. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group set a $200.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (up from $159.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, February 13th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $178.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.88.

Arista Networks Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $129.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $162.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.28. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $164.94.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.37% and a net margin of 38.99%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, insider Kenneth Duda sold 26,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total value of $3,701,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 512,400 shares in the company, valued at $72,940,140. This trade represents a 4.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $1,123,440.00. Following the sale, the director owned 9,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,967.12. The trade was a 44.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 188,237 shares of company stock valued at $24,836,400 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista’s offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista’s product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company’s hardware platforms.

