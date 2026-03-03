CI Investments Inc. Cuts Position in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

CI Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 415,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,068 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Vertiv worth $62,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 1,560.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, Director Jan Van Dokkum sold 38,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.87, for a total value of $9,849,960.89. Following the sale, the director directly owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,371,750. This trade represents a 60.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anders Karlborg sold 30,487 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total value of $7,527,850.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 34,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,579,482.32. This trade represents a 46.74% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 412,467 shares of company stock valued at $104,381,911. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on VRT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Vertiv from $200.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $281.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $198.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.28.

Vertiv Stock Performance

NYSE:VRT opened at $257.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $98.59 billion, a PE ratio of 75.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.85. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $264.86.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Vertiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.970-6.070 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

About Vertiv

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

