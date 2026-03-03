CI Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

CI Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,176 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 40,466 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Cadence Design Systems worth $57,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,190,618,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 16.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,314,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,866,739,000 after purchasing an additional 731,788 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 914.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 691,071 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,746,000 after buying an additional 622,934 shares during the period. Scge Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $187,663,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 577.5% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 566,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,088,000 after buying an additional 483,039 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDNS opened at $303.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.56 and a 52 week high of $376.45. The stock has a market cap of $82.71 billion, a PE ratio of 74.72, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $305.43 and a 200-day moving average of $325.23.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 20.93%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.150 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDNS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer raised Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $395.00 price objective on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 target price for the company. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.50.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Scannell sold 5,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.43, for a total value of $1,863,470.70. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 20,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,897,557.03. The trade was a 21.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.48, for a total value of $60,746.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,581,722. The trade was a 2.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,475 shares of company stock valued at $18,192,846. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: CDNS) is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company’s offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

