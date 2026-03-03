CI Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

CI Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 478,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,869 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.07% of Johnson Controls International worth $52,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 9.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,466,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,272,000 after buying an additional 122,134 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 1,545.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,134,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,643 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 573.4% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 62,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,886,000 after purchasing an additional 53,325 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,537,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,380,000 after purchasing an additional 91,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 810.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 16,790 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

NYSE:JCI opened at $145.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.38. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $68.03 and a 52-week high of $146.49.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 14.17%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-4.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.110-1.110 EPS. Analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.13%.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In related news, VP Todd M. Grabowski sold 6,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $816,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 34,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,699,376.40. This represents a 14.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Vergnano purchased 7,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $131.94 per share, with a total value of $1,011,320.10. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 37,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,961,207.88. This represents a 25.60% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company’s core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls’ product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.