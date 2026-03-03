CI Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Visa Inc. $V

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 707,656 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 21,382 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 0.9% of CI Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $241,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its position in Visa by 0.9% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,423 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp raised its position in Visa by 2.4% during the third quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 1,290 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Define Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Define Financial LLC now owns 779 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total value of $3,661,152.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,641.18. This represents a 52.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Freedom Capital upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $411.00 target price (up from $398.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Daiwa Securities Group raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.43.

Visa stock opened at $320.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $582.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $332.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $337.92. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $299.00 and a fifty-two week high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 61.74% and a net margin of 50.23%.Visa’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.14%.

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

