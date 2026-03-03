CI Investments Inc. Grows Position in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,453,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,418 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $96,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in CocaCola by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Summitry LLC raised its stake in shares of CocaCola by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of CocaCola by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 12,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A lifted its holdings in CocaCola by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 30,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in CocaCola by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CocaCola from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $87.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on CocaCola from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at CocaCola

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 337,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $26,046,230.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 342,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,410,296.60. This trade represents a 49.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 21,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $1,722,074.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 173,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,028,536. This trade represents a 10.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 493,587 shares of company stock worth $38,577,228 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CocaCola Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of KO stock opened at $80.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.90. CocaCola Company has a 12-month low of $65.35 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $344.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.35.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 27.34%.CocaCola’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.240 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from CocaCola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. CocaCola’s payout ratio is 67.11%.

CocaCola Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

Featured Articles

