CI Investments Inc. Grows Stock Position in Insulet Corporation $PODD

CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 1,280.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,766 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,789 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.20% of Insulet worth $42,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Capital LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 28.7% in the second quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd now owns 175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in Insulet by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 821 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 0.5% in the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Michael R. Minogue bought 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $246.23 per share, for a total transaction of $499,846.90. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 17,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,304,839.09. The trade was a 13.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Insulet from $380.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Insulet from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Insulet from $363.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore set a $340.00 target price on Insulet in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.57.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $245.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $267.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.60. Insulet Corporation has a 52-week low of $230.05 and a 52-week high of $354.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $783.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.31 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 9.12%.The business’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Insulet Corporation will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insulet Corporation is a medical device company headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts, that develops, manufactures and sells insulin-delivery systems for people with diabetes. The company’s core business is the design and commercialization of its Omnipod family of tubeless, wearable insulin pumps and the consumable Pods that deliver insulin. Insulet’s products aim to simplify insulin delivery for people with type 1 diabetes and insulin-requiring type 2 diabetes by offering an alternative to traditional insulin pens and tethered pump systems.

The company’s product portfolio includes the Omnipod System line—disposable, waterproof Pods that adhere to the skin and deliver insulin—and the associated controllers and mobile applications used to program and monitor insulin delivery.

