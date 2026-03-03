CI Investments Inc. Has $109.95 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Corporation $SYK

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,431 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 61,031 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Stryker worth $109,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 771 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Stryker by 12.3% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 745 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore set a $390.00 price objective on Stryker in a report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $399.00 price target on Stryker in a report on Friday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Stryker from $448.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.47.

NYSE SYK opened at $387.53 on Tuesday. Stryker Corporation has a 1 year low of $329.16 and a 1 year high of $404.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $369.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $148.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.85.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.07. Stryker had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.90%.

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 250,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.92, for a total value of $90,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,457,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,814,566.52. The trade was a 9.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons’ offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

