CI Investments Inc. Has $119.86 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.08% of S&P Global worth $119,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 7.8% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 9.0% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 23.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 15.6% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $620.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $620.00 to $627.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $657.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Evercore set a $625.00 price objective on S&P Global and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on S&P Global from $601.00 to $482.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seventeen have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $562.67.

S&P Global Price Performance

SPGI stock opened at $442.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $132.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $489.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $500.58. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $381.61 and a 12-month high of $579.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $4.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.16%.The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.77 earnings per share. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. On average, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 26.48%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

