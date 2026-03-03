CI Investments Inc. Has $124 Million Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,802,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,341 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of VICI Properties worth $123,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in VICI Properties by 204.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 37,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 25,234 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in VICI Properties by 41.3% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 89,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 26,017 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 489.2% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 83,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 302,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,871,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $30.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.70 and its 200-day moving average is $30.15. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.48 and a 1-year high of $34.03. The firm has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.67.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.03). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 69.28%.The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. VICI Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.420-2.450 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 17th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on VICI. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $33.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Scotiabank lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.69.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VICI

VICI Properties Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties (NYSE: VICI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in experiential real estate, with a primary focus on gaming, hospitality and entertainment assets. The company acquires, owns and manages a portfolio of destination properties and leases those assets to operators under long-term agreements, generating rental income and partnering on property development and capital projects. VICI was formed in connection with the restructuring of Caesars Entertainment and has since grown through acquisitions and strategic transactions to expand its footprint in the gaming and leisure sector.

The company’s portfolio is concentrated in major U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.