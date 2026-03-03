CI Investments Inc. Has $224.28 Million Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 954,471 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 17,839 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy makes up 0.8% of CI Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.44% of Cheniere Energy worth $224,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 473.7% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 250.0% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 140 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 47.6% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 155 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Erste Group Bank lowered Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $282.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.50.

NYSE LNG opened at $248.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $208.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.35. The stock has a market cap of $53.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.94. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.20 and a fifty-two week high of $252.50.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The energy company reported $10.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $6.78. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 26.68%.The company had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.33 EPS. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th were paid a $0.555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 6th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.14%.

Cheniere Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to purchase up to 21.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cheniere Energy, Inc is a U.S.-based energy company that develops, owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and markets LNG to global customers. The company’s core activities include natural gas liquefaction, long‑term and short‑term LNG sales and marketing, and the associated midstream services required to move gas from production basins to international markets. Cheniere focuses on converting domestic natural gas into LNG for export, providing a bridge between North American supply and overseas demand.

Cheniere’s principal operating assets are large-scale LNG export terminals located on the U.S.

