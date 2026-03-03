CI Investments Inc. Has $224.28 Million Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 954,471 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 17,839 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy makes up 0.8% of CI Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.44% of Cheniere Energy worth $224,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 473.7% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 250.0% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 140 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 47.6% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 155 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Key Headlines Impacting Cheniere Energy
Here are the key news stories impacting Cheniere Energy this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Cheniere granted a permit to boost exports from its Corpus Christi LNG plant — the approval supports higher near‑term throughput and revenue potential from one of Cheniere’s largest sites. Cheniere granted permit to boost exports from Corpus Christi LNG plant
- Positive Sentiment: The U.S. Energy Department will expand exports from a Texas LNG facility, a move that eases regulatory bottlenecks and can raise aggregate U.S. export capacity — supportive for Cheniere’s growth and utilization. Energy Department to expand exports from Texas LNG facility
- Positive Sentiment: Cheniere signed a long‑term LNG deal with CPC Corporation (Taiwan) and has applied for a Stage 4 Corpus Christi expansion — adds multi‑decade contracted revenue and potential volumetric upside. Cheniere’s Taiwan LNG Deal And Corpus Christi Expansion Shape Growth Outlook
- Positive Sentiment: Global energy geopolitics — recent attacks and the widening Iran conflict — have pushed oil and LNG spot prices higher, raising margin and spot‑sale opportunities for U.S. exporters like Cheniere. Market pieces highlight rising crude and LNG vols that favor U.S. sellers. Oil Up 7% After Iran Attacks LNG Port And Tankers Near Strait Of Hormuz
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage across the FT, WSJ and Yahoo highlights surging European/Asian gas prices and strong demand for U.S. LNG amid supply concerns — an industry tailwind that should lift Cheniere’s pricing leverage and cash generation. US LNG producers rush to seize on surging gas prices in Europe and Asia U.S. LNG Exports to the Rescue
- Neutral Sentiment: Reuters and other outlets note Asia’s heavy dependence on Middle Eastern supply — underscores demand risk if disruptions persist but is informational rather than company‑specific. Asia’s oil and LNG dependence on the Middle East
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst consensus is converging on a fair value band for Cheniere; some price‑target tweaks are small and reflect mixed views on long‑term growth vs. contracting and capital intensity. How The Cheniere Energy (LNG) Narrative Is Evolving As Analyst Views Converge On Fair Value
- Negative Sentiment: Some sell‑side moves: Morgan Stanley cut its price target and downgraded Cheniere from Overweight to Equal Weight — a cautionary signal that could cap upside if others follow. Here is Why Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG) is Still Highly Favored by Hedge Funds
- Positive Sentiment: A recent published price target was raised to $255, reflecting some analyst optimism on upside from higher prices and capacity growth. Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Price Target Raised to $255.00
Analyst Ratings Changes
Cheniere Energy Stock Performance
NYSE LNG opened at $248.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $208.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.35. The stock has a market cap of $53.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.94. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.20 and a fifty-two week high of $252.50.
Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The energy company reported $10.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $6.78. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 26.68%.The company had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.33 EPS. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th were paid a $0.555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 6th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.14%.
Cheniere Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to purchase up to 21.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
Cheniere Energy Company Profile
Cheniere Energy, Inc is a U.S.-based energy company that develops, owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and markets LNG to global customers. The company’s core activities include natural gas liquefaction, long‑term and short‑term LNG sales and marketing, and the associated midstream services required to move gas from production basins to international markets. Cheniere focuses on converting domestic natural gas into LNG for export, providing a bridge between North American supply and overseas demand.
Cheniere’s principal operating assets are large-scale LNG export terminals located on the U.S.
