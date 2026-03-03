CI Investments Inc. Has $256.59 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

CI Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,599 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 0.9% of CI Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $256,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 19.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,291,000 after acquiring an additional 22,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 16.7% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $1,017.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.36, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,051.98 and its 200 day moving average is $934.28. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $1,133.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.85 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 102.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.32 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1,070.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,286.00 to $1,268.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,229.59.

Key Headlines Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

