CI Investments Inc. Has $257.85 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF $IEUR

CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,785,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318,902 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of CI Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. CI Investments Inc. owned about 3.86% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $257,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000.

NYSEARCA:IEUR opened at $74.88 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $53.17 and a 1-year high of $76.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.93.

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

