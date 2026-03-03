CI Investments Inc. Has $41.19 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

CI Investments Inc. cut its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,811 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $41,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its position in AbbVie by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Torray Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 267.7% in the second quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 95,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,642,000 after buying an additional 69,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $234.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.47. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.39 and a fifty-two week high of $244.81. The firm has a market cap of $414.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.34.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.39 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 1,579.75% and a net margin of 6.91%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 293.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AbbVie from $289.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $258.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. HSBC upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $232.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.15.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $5,147,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 38,137 shares in the company, valued at $8,771,510. The trade was a 36.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

