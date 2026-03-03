CI Investments Inc. Has $45.84 Million Stake in Accenture PLC $ACN

CI Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 185,880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 45,235 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $45,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Accenture alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Accenture by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Accenture by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 3,639 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 10.9% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 866 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ACN. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $251.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.42.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 6,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.23, for a total transaction of $1,461,130.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 15,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,679,963.65. This represents a 28.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Walsh sold 3,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.38, for a total value of $1,101,650.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 27,221 shares in the company, valued at $7,523,339.98. The trade was a 12.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,088 shares of company stock worth $5,970,434. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

NYSE:ACN opened at $205.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $126.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. Accenture PLC has a 12 month low of $188.73 and a 12 month high of $351.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $253.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.71.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.21. Accenture had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 26.65%. The company had revenue of $18.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.59 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.520-13.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 13th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.88%.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.