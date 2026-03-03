CI Investments Inc. Has $56.92 Million Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. $EQH

CI Investments Inc. lessened its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,120,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,895 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Equitable worth $56,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQH. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 592.6% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Equitable in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Equitable in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Equitable by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nick Lane sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.87, for a total transaction of $1,436,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 119,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,742,389.46. This trade represents a 20.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total value of $203,261.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 15,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,593.75. This represents a 21.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 157,280 shares of company stock valued at $7,455,677 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

EQH opened at $40.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.14. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.14 and a 1-year high of $56.61. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of -8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.42.

Equitable declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 11th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is -22.41%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EQH. Mizuho set a $65.00 target price on Equitable in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Equitable from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Equitable from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equitable in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equitable currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.27.

Equitable Holdings, Inc (NYSE: EQH) is a leading provider of life insurance, annuities and retirement plan services in the United States. Through its insurance subsidiary, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company, the firm offers a broad range of permanent and term life insurance products designed to help individuals and families manage risk and build wealth. In addition, Equitable provides fixed, variable and indexed annuity solutions to support income planning in retirement, as well as a suite of group retirement and pension plan services for employers and plan sponsors.

The company also maintains an asset management arm that delivers investment strategies across equities, fixed income and alternative asset classes for both retail and institutional clients.

