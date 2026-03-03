CI Investments Inc. Has $62.11 Million Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 32.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,144 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.08% of Motorola Solutions worth $62,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $872,307,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,743,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 116.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 841,463 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $384,793,000 after purchasing an additional 452,822 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 54.5% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,195,796 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $502,784,000 after purchasing an additional 422,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,885,593 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,202,016,000 after acquiring an additional 384,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.12, for a total value of $204,032.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,362,768.36. The trade was a 5.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.09, for a total transaction of $23,404,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 47,167 shares in the company, valued at $22,078,401.03. The trade was a 51.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 100,634 shares of company stock valued at $47,189,456 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $486.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $80.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $413.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $422.36. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $359.36 and a 52-week high of $492.22.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 110.75%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.93%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $515.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Argus raised Motorola Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.14.

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

