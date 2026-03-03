CI Investments Inc. Has $62.30 Million Stock Holdings in Moody’s Corporation $MCO

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,081 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.07% of Moody’s worth $62,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Rexford Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.15, for a total transaction of $305,560.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 61,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,527,474.30. The trade was a 0.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $466.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $492.81 and its 200 day moving average is $491.36. Moody’s Corporation has a one year low of $378.71 and a one year high of $546.88. The firm has a market cap of $82.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 66.01% and a net margin of 31.86%.The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. Moody’s has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.400-17.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Moody’s from $520.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Daiwa Securities Group raised shares of Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $590.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $620.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.25.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corporation is a global provider of credit ratings, research, data and analytics that support financial decision-making and transparency in capital markets. The company traces its origins to the early 20th century when financial analyst John Moody began publishing credit information; today Moody’s is headquartered in New York and serves a broad set of market participants including investors, issuers, financial institutions, corporations, governments and regulators.

Moody’s operates primarily through two complementary businesses.

