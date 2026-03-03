CI Investments Inc. Has $63.51 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

CI Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 156,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 6,431 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $63,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Financially Speaking Inc bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $412.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $409.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.00.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 2,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.52, for a total transaction of $1,000,949.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,069.92. This trade represents a 17.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 145 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.26, for a total value of $51,947.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,320 shares in the company, valued at $4,413,763.20. This trade represents a 1.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 4,963 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,845 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Trading Down 2.6%

NYSE:HD opened at $370.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $326.31 and a 1-year high of $426.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $372.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $379.49.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $38.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.01 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 134.32% and a net margin of 8.60%.Home Depot’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $2.33 dividend. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.65%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

Further Reading

