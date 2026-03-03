CI Investments Inc. Has $71.08 Million Stock Holdings in Spotify Technology $SPOT

CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,247 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $71,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 7.9% in the third quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $297,000. First Long Island Investors LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the third quarter worth about $8,509,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 4.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,602,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,632,000 after acquiring an additional 113,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of SPOT opened at $507.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.63, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.66. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $405.00 and a 12 month high of $785.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $511.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $605.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $2.00. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 31.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $735.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $615.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $670.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $698.91.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.

