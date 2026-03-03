CI Investments Inc. Has $76.49 Million Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

CI Investments Inc. lessened its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 27.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 457,169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 169,194 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $76,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MU. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 248.0% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 26,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.04, for a total transaction of $10,410,657.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 323,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,495,965.44. The trade was a 7.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $1,318,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,045,614.57. The trade was a 20.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders bought 23,200 shares of company stock worth $7,821,723 and sold 73,623 shares worth $27,307,408. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $412.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.23 and a beta of 1.50. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $61.54 and a one year high of $455.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $371.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.07.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company’s revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MU. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $360.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Wedbush set a $320.00 price target on Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $371.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MU

More Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.