CI Investments Inc. Has $87.14 Million Position in Shopify Inc. $SHOP

CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 79.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 586,342 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 259,095 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $87,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHOP. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.0% during the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SHOP. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Shopify and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Shopify from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Scotiabank upgraded Shopify from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.64.

NASDAQ:SHOP opened at $119.38 on Tuesday. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.84 and a 1-year high of $182.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.37, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.83.

Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.

Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.

