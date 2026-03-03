CI Investments Inc. Has $94.92 Million Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP $BIP

CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,885,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,847 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $94,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 110.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIP stock opened at $39.68 on Tuesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP has a twelve month low of $25.72 and a twelve month high of $40.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.32 and its 200-day moving average is $34.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 4.40%.Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 202.22%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BIP shares. Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Friday, January 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.13.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE: BIP) is a publicly traded limited partnership that owns and operates a diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets across four core sectors: utilities, transport, energy and data infrastructure. Through long-lived, regulated or contracted assets, Brookfield Infrastructure provides essential services such as electricity transmission and distribution, toll road and port operations, midstream energy logistics and fiber-based data networks.

The company’s utilities division encompasses regulated electricity and gas distribution networks in North and South America, Europe and Australia, ensuring stable cash flows under current regulatory frameworks.

