CI Investments Inc. Increases Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 32.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,481 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.16% of Axon Enterprise worth $91,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXON. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,314,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,684,217,000 after acquiring an additional 376,904 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,072,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,713,332,000 after purchasing an additional 115,349 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 943,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $677,412,000 after purchasing an additional 330,213 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 438,636.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 833,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $690,170,000 after purchasing an additional 833,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth about $637,806,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Axon Enterprise from $610.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $870.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $762.93.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $572.02 on Tuesday. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a twelve month low of $396.41 and a twelve month high of $885.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 376.33, a PEG ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $537.35 and its 200 day moving average is $622.29.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.55. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 4.48%.The business had revenue of $796.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.24, for a total transaction of $5,002,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,090,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,240,339.28. This trade represents a 0.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 103,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,030,580. This represents a 1.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 56,243 shares of company stock worth $31,282,742 in the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops technology and weapons systems for public safety and law enforcement agencies, combining hardware, software and cloud services. The company’s hardware portfolio includes conducted energy weapons (commonly known as TASER devices), body-worn cameras and in-car camera systems. Axon pairs these devices with a suite of connected products and accessories designed to capture, store and manage field evidence.

Beyond hardware, Axon operates a subscription-based software platform for digital evidence management, evidence review and records management.

