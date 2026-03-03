CI Investments Inc. Increases Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 54.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 370,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 130,842 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $49,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1,032.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Lam Research by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 21,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,304 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Evercore set a $275.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lam Research from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Zacks Research upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.19.

Lam Research Stock Down 1.2%

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $231.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Lam Research Corporation has a twelve month low of $56.32 and a twelve month high of $256.68. The company has a market cap of $288.47 billion, a PE ratio of 47.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $218.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.51.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.31%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total transaction of $7,896,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 253,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,235,848. The trade was a 12.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

