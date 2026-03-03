CI Investments Inc. Increases Stake in Crh Plc $CRH

CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 30,689.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 591,155 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 589,235 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.09% of CRH worth $70,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRH. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CRH by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,269,271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $272,086,000 after buying an additional 448,860 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CRH in the third quarter worth about $4,491,000. Exane Asset Management grew its holdings in CRH by 21.2% in the third quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 663,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,735,000 after purchasing an additional 116,178 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of CRH by 36.2% during the third quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 56,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after purchasing an additional 14,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 77.5% during the third quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 14,877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRH. UBS Group upped their price target on CRH from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. DA Davidson set a $120.00 target price on CRH in a report on Friday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CRH from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CRH from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CRH from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.50.

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $117.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.25. Crh Plc has a 52-week low of $76.75 and a 52-week high of $131.55. The company has a market cap of $78.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.33.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.68). CRH had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. CRH has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-6.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crh Plc will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from CRH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.11%.

CRH plc, originally formed as Cement Roadstone Holdings in 1970 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a global building materials group. The company has grown from its Irish roots into one of the largest international suppliers of construction materials, expanding primarily through acquisitions and regional business development. CRH operates an integrated network of manufacturing and distribution businesses that serve both public and private construction markets.

CRH’s core activities include the production and distribution of aggregates, cement, asphalt, ready-mixed concrete and other bulk materials, together with a broad range of value-added building products such as precast concrete, masonry, bricks, roofing products, pipe and drainage systems, and construction accessories.

