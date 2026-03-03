CI Investments Inc. Increases Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,073,545 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 313,393 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of NIKE worth $74,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,291,199 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,039,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,414 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NIKE by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,154,159 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,225,441,000 after buying an additional 1,590,603 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,157,198 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $863,647,000 after buying an additional 4,840,114 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,838,528 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $825,501,000 after buying an additional 3,518,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $835,063,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $75.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $65.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Truist Financial set a $69.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.61.

NYSE:NKE opened at $61.00 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $80.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.85. The company has a market capitalization of $90.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The footwear maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 5.43%.The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.47%.

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.54 per share, for a total transaction of $500,080.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 43,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,079.22. This represents a 25.12% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Elliott Hill acquired 16,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,306.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 241,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,760,965.70. This trade represents a 7.28% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 75,079 shares of company stock valued at $4,449,887. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Nike, Inc (NYSE: NKE) is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

