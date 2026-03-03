CI Investments Inc. Increases Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,260,121 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,624 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Uber Technologies worth $123,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brant Point Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $933,000. Spirepoint Private Client LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 21.9% in the third quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 74,828 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,331,000 after buying an additional 13,454 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth $1,538,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth $1,859,000. Finally, Munro Partners bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at $96,294,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER stock opened at $76.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $156.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.21. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.63 and a 52-week high of $101.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.96 and its 200 day moving average is $87.75.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 43.63%. The company had revenue of $14.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $260,937.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 176,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,744,764. This trade represents a 1.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy acquired 22,453 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.25 per share, with a total value of $1,599,776.25. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 28,742 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,867.50. This represents a 357.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Arete Research set a $125.00 target price on Uber Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $107.00 price objective on Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.53.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

