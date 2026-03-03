CI Investments Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF $FXI

CI Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 31.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,796,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,091,049 shares during the period. iShares China Large-Cap ETF makes up about 1.0% of CI Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. CI Investments Inc. owned 4.02% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $279,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FXI. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,320,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $548,005,000 after purchasing an additional 386,498 shares during the period. Spear Holdings RSC Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spear Holdings RSC Ltd now owns 6,461,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,825,000 after buying an additional 1,320,667 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 5,674,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,028 shares during the period. Natixis increased its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 4,976,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,430,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,000 shares in the last quarter.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0%

FXI opened at $36.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.50. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $29.20 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.28.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods. The underlying Index is designed to represent the performance of the companies in the Chinese equity market, which are available to the international investors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.