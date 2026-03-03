CI Investments Inc. Lowers Stake in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

CI Investments Inc. cut its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,036,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,384 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.11% of Prologis worth $118,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 128.5% in the 3rd quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. Family Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 48.0% in the third quarter. Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 124,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PLD shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.95.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $142.66 on Tuesday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.35 and a 1-year high of $143.95. The company has a market cap of $132.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.72.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44. Prologis had a net margin of 37.86% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.80%.

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

