CI Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 507,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,912 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $90,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 127.4% in the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 15,143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 8,484 shares in the last quarter. Marex Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth about $17,139,000. RD Finance Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,408,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 373.5% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 602,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,294,000 after purchasing an additional 475,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oriental Harbor Investment Master Fund acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Arete Research raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday. Macquarie Infrastructure reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Erste Group Bank lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.17.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $142.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.90. The company has a market capitalization of $340.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.43. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $95.73 and a 1 year high of $192.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

