CI Investments Inc. Purchases 128,875 Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,615,574 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,875 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.11% of Boston Scientific worth $157,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 155.9% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 240,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,507,000 after purchasing an additional 146,683 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 3,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, 111 Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,999,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BSX shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Boston Scientific from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Boston Scientific from $136.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.36.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total value of $15,042,634.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,411,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,983,105.15. This trade represents a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BSX opened at $76.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $113.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.69. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52-week low of $72.69 and a 52-week high of $109.50.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 14.44%.The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.430-3.490 EPS. Analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific’s activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

