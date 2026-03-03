CI Investments Inc. Purchases 264,075 Shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C $FWONK

CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK – Free Report) by 44.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 859,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,075 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.38% of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C worth $89,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 5.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 203,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,871,000 after acquiring an additional 10,620 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C during the second quarter worth $1,255,000. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 158,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,528,000 after purchasing an additional 10,932 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 85,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,947,000 after purchasing an additional 38,054 shares during the period. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,803,000. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Chase Carey sold 83,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total value of $8,098,815.20. Following the sale, the director owned 94,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,147,814.20. The trade was a 46.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:FWONK opened at $91.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 0.44. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C has a 12-month low of $75.26 and a 12-month high of $109.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.20.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.56.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ: FWONK) is a tracking stock that represents Liberty Media’s economic interest in the Formula One Group, the commercial operator of the FIA Formula One World Championship. Liberty Media is a diversified media and entertainment company that owns and manages a portfolio of media, communications and entertainment businesses. The Formula One Group conducts the commercial activities of one of the world’s largest motor sports properties, packaging live races, media rights, sponsorships, licensing and related consumer products around a global sporting calendar.

The Formula One business comprises the sale and distribution of broadcast and digital media rights, race promotion and event management, sponsorship and brand partnerships, merchandising and licensing, and direct-to-consumer digital products and services.

