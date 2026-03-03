CI Investments Inc. Purchases 35,204 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP

CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 749,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,204 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.08% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $55,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 205.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CP. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Evercore reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective (down from $127.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

NYSE:CP opened at $89.31 on Tuesday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $66.49 and a 52-week high of $89.42. The company has a market cap of $80.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.21.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.228 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.43%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) is a North American Class I freight railroad formed through the combination of Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern. The merged company operates an integrated rail network that spans Canada, the United States and Mexico, providing a single-line rail connection across all three countries. This transborder footprint is intended to streamline cross-border freight flows and provide shippers with direct rail access from Canadian and U.S. production centers to Mexican markets and ports.

CPKC’s core business is freight transportation and related logistics services.

