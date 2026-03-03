CI Investments Inc. Purchases 433,269 Shares of CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV

CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) by 136,677.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 433,269 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.09% of CoreWeave worth $59,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CoreWeave by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,433,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888,164 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the third quarter worth approximately $110,562,000. Munro Partners lifted its holdings in CoreWeave by 5,272.4% in the third quarter. Munro Partners now owns 616,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,366,000 after buying an additional 605,010 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CoreWeave by 142.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 716,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,809,000 after acquiring an additional 420,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lmdagg L.L.C. bought a new position in CoreWeave in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,030,000.

CoreWeave News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

CoreWeave Stock Down 1.9%

CoreWeave stock opened at $78.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.74 and a 200-day moving average of $99.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. CoreWeave Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.51 and a twelve month high of $187.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion and a PE ratio of -24.39.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter. CoreWeave had a negative return on equity of 35.39% and a negative net margin of 22.75%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRWV shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on CoreWeave from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reduced their target price on CoreWeave from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CoreWeave from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.34.

Insider Transactions at CoreWeave

In related news, insider Kristen J. Mcveety sold 2,671 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total value of $261,544.32. Following the sale, the insider owned 120,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,758,135.68. This trade represents a 2.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chen Goldberg sold 18,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $1,721,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 58,689 shares in the company, valued at $5,331,308.76. The trade was a 24.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,418,620 shares of company stock worth $379,199,479.

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

