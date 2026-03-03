CI Investments Inc. Purchases 433,269 Shares of CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV

CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) by 136,677.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 433,269 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.09% of CoreWeave worth $59,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CoreWeave by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,433,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888,164 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the third quarter worth approximately $110,562,000. Munro Partners lifted its holdings in CoreWeave by 5,272.4% in the third quarter. Munro Partners now owns 616,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,366,000 after buying an additional 605,010 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CoreWeave by 142.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 716,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,809,000 after acquiring an additional 420,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lmdagg L.L.C. bought a new position in CoreWeave in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,030,000.
- Positive Sentiment: Very large contracted backlog and rapid revenue growth support the long‑term AI infrastructure thesis — CoreWeave reported Q4 revenue of $1.57B, 2025 revenue of $5.13B (up ~110% YoY) and a backlog near $66.8B, underscoring strong customer demand. CoreWeave (CRWV) Is Down 12.4% After Massive 2026 Capex Plan And Ongoing Losses – Has The Bull Case Changed?
- Positive Sentiment: Bullish analyst and institutional interest: HC Wainwright reaffirmed a Buy with a $180 PT, and Ark (Cathie Wood) purchased shares — both can attract buy‑the‑dip flows. Benzinga HC Wainwright Buy Rating
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage mostly still favorable — several firms (Cantor Fitzgerald, Citizens JMP) reiterated positive ratings, leaving upside potential if growth converts to profitability. CoreWeave’s (CRWV) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald
- Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst moves — some price‑target changes and reiterations (Needham Hold; Mizuho cut PT to $95 while others adjusted targets), creating dispersion in buy/sell signals. Mizuho Cuts CoreWeave Price Target
- Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest report in the feed appears erroneous (shows 0 shares and 0 days) — no clear short squeeze/covering signal from that data. (Data item flagged in reports.)
- Negative Sentiment: Earnings miss and widening losses: Q4 net loss ~$452M and FY loss ~$1.17B; EPS missed estimates, fueling the selloff and concern about near‑term profitability. Is CoreWeave Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold After Earnings?
- Negative Sentiment: Massive $30–$35 billion 2026 capex plan raises questions about funding, dilution and leverage — investors fear execution risk and heavy near‑term cash burn. CoreWeave (CRWV) Is Down 12.4% After Massive 2026 Capex Plan And Ongoing Losses – Has The Bull Case Changed?
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple securities‑fraud class actions and a flurry of plaintiff‑law firm alerts (lead‑plaintiff deadline March 13) amplify legal risk and potential settlement costs — a key short‑term overhang. COREWEAVE DEADLINE ALERT: ROSEN…
- Negative Sentiment: Recent coverage warns of further downside and highlights the stock’s steep intra‑session drops (~18% in some reports), increasing volatility and investor caution. CoreWeave (CRWV) Shares Plunge 18.5% Following Disappointing Q4 Earnings Report
CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter. CoreWeave had a negative return on equity of 35.39% and a negative net margin of 22.75%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRWV shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on CoreWeave from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reduced their target price on CoreWeave from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CoreWeave from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.34.
In related news, insider Kristen J. Mcveety sold 2,671 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total value of $261,544.32. Following the sale, the insider owned 120,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,758,135.68. This trade represents a 2.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chen Goldberg sold 18,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $1,721,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 58,689 shares in the company, valued at $5,331,308.76. The trade was a 24.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,418,620 shares of company stock worth $379,199,479.
CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.
CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.
