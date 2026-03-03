CI Investments Inc. Reduces Holdings in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,902 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Zoetis worth $56,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 496.6% during the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 69.1% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 1,606.3% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the third quarter worth about $42,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. UBS Group set a $136.00 price objective on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.91.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $128.95 on Tuesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.25 and a 12-month high of $177.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 62.02% and a net margin of 28.24%.The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-7.100 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.22%.

Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS) is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company’s offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

