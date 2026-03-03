CI Investments Inc. Reduces Position in CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP

CI Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 680,839 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,614 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.16% of CoStar Group worth $57,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 35.6% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. STF Management LP raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. STF Management LP now owns 6,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CSGP shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Citizens Jmp reduced their target price on CoStar Group from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America set a $74.00 price target on CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.35.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $45.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,521.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.90. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.16 and a 52-week high of $97.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 0.23%.The firm had revenue of $900.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. CoStar Group has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.190 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

CoStar Group, Inc is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces for the commercial real estate industry. The company gathers property-level data, builds market analytics and supplies research tools used by brokers, owners, lenders, investors and other real estate professionals to evaluate markets, track inventory and manage listings. CoStar’s offerings are delivered primarily through subscription-based platforms that combine proprietary databases, mapping and workflow applications to support decision-making across the property life cycle.

In addition to its core CoStar research service, the company operates prominent online listing and marketing platforms that connect buyers, sellers, tenants and brokers.

