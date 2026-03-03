CI Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. $LYV

CI Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,014,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,097 shares during the quarter. Live Nation Entertainment accounts for 0.6% of CI Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $165,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,679,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,970,000 after purchasing an additional 372,715 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 22.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,725,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,196,000 after buying an additional 1,763,511 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,246,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,849,000 after acquiring an additional 156,471 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 7.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,071,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,911,000 after acquiring an additional 212,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $161.88 on Tuesday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.88 and a fifty-two week high of $175.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -674.49 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 48.11%. Live Nation Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LYV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.19.

Live Nation Entertainment is a global live entertainment company that promotes, operates and sells tickets for live events. The company’s core activities include concert promotion and production, venue operations and management, ticketing services through its Ticketmaster platform, artist management and development, and sponsorship and advertising services tied to live events. These integrated businesses are designed to connect artists, fans and commercial partners across the live event ecosystem.

The company in its current form was created following the 2010 merger of Live Nation and Ticketmaster, combining a promoter and venue operator with one of the industry’s largest ticketing platforms.

