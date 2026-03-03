CI Investments Inc. Sells 10,429 Shares of AppLovin Corporation $APP

CI Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,429 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $83,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get AppLovin alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in AppLovin by 58.6% during the third quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Optas LLC grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AppLovin by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in AppLovin by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APP shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of AppLovin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of AppLovin from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on AppLovin from $710.00 to $585.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AppLovin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.14.

AppLovin Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:APP opened at $432.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.03 billion, a PE ratio of 44.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. AppLovin Corporation has a 12-month low of $200.50 and a 12-month high of $745.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $533.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $572.35.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.35. AppLovin had a return on equity of 245.64% and a net margin of 57.42%.The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 7,609 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $657.13, for a total value of $5,000,102.17. Following the transaction, the insider owned 277,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,097,294.30. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.32, for a total transaction of $103,998.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,402.28. This trade represents a 5.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AppLovin Profile

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin’s technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin’s offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.