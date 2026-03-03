CI Investments Inc. Sells 110,862 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,074,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,862 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.90% of Jacobs Solutions worth $160,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in J. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 2.1% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,749,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,365,000 after purchasing an additional 96,387 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,069,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,016,000 after purchasing an additional 520,417 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,607,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,738,000 after buying an additional 460,283 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,503,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,687,000 after buying an additional 44,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 15.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,954,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,966,000 after buying an additional 268,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $138.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.88 and its 200 day moving average is $144.08. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.23 and a 52 week high of $168.44.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 3.49%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.950-7.300 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on J shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.60.

Jacobs Solutions Inc, commonly known as Jacobs, is a global professional services firm that provides technical, engineering, scientific and project delivery expertise across a broad range of industries. Founded in 1947 by Joseph J. Jacobs in Pasadena, California, the company evolved from a regional engineering consultancy into a diversified provider of design, program and construction management, operations and maintenance, and scientific services for complex infrastructure and industrial programs.

