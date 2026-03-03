CI Investments Inc. Sells 15,380 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

CI Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 499,389 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 15,380 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $140,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kampmann Melissa S. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 0.3% in the third quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. now owns 11,910 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Oracle by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 5,319 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in Oracle by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 5,281 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 16.6% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 260 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Key Stories Impacting Oracle
Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Broker commentary and market movers point to bullish positioning around Oracle’s AI and cloud strength; a Zacks note highlighted that ORCL outperformed the market in the latest session. Oracle (ORCL) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know
- Positive Sentiment: Industry coverage benchmarking Q4 results singles out Oracle’s data infrastructure performance and cloud momentum, supporting the narrative that Oracle is capturing AI/cloud demand. Data Infrastructure Stocks Q4 Results: Benchmarking Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)
- Positive Sentiment: Longer-form investor pieces highlight Oracle as an AI/cloud beneficiary with accelerating cloud capacity demand — a tailwind for revenue and longer-term margins. 2 Millionaire-Maker Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts expect Oracle’s earnings to grow and flagged an upcoming earnings release, which could amplify volatility depending on guidance versus AI/cloud expectations. Oracle (ORCL) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
- Neutral Sentiment: Peripheral market news (e.g., China bond issuance) does not materially affect Oracle’s fundamentals. Yili Raises 45 Billion Yuan in China’s Tech Bond Program
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple securities-class-action filings and law-firm solicitations allege investor harm tied to Oracle’s disclosures during mid‑2025 to late‑2025; the volume of notices increases perceived legal risk and potential distraction/cost. ORCL Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Oracle Corporation Securities Fraud Lawsuit
- Negative Sentiment: Coverage specifically arguing lawsuits will test Oracle’s AI infrastructure claims and investor risk assumptions could pressure sentiment if they imply misstatements or contract issues. Oracle Lawsuits Test AI Infrastructure Story And Investor Risk Assumptions
- Negative Sentiment: Several additional law firms and notices (Glancy, Rosen, Levi & Korsinsky, Bronstein, Schall, DJS, Portnoy) are soliciting plaintiffs — the sheer number of actions raises the probability of follow-on litigation and settlements. Oracle Corporation Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Pending
Insider Buying and Selling
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ORCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $270.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Oracle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $350.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.94.
Read Our Latest Report on Oracle
Oracle Stock Performance
NYSE ORCL opened at $149.32 on Tuesday. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $345.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market cap of $429.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.14.
Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.62. Oracle had a return on equity of 70.60% and a net margin of 25.28%.The company had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Oracle Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 37.59%.
Oracle Profile
Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.
Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Oracle
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- I’m 70 With $1.5M: Would Converting $120K a Year to a Roth Be Smart or a Costly Mistake? (Ask An Advisor)
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.