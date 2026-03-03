CI Investments Inc. Sells 15,380 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

CI Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 499,389 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 15,380 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $140,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kampmann Melissa S. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 0.3% in the third quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. now owns 11,910 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Oracle by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 5,319 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in Oracle by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 5,281 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 16.6% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 260 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, insider Mark Hura sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total value of $2,953,350.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 234,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,087,420.53. The trade was a 6.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total transaction of $437,064.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 25,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,032,429.56. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,223 shares of company stock valued at $13,689,064. 40.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $270.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Oracle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $350.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.94.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $149.32 on Tuesday. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $345.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market cap of $429.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.14.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.62. Oracle had a return on equity of 70.60% and a net margin of 25.28%.The company had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 37.59%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

