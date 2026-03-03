CI Investments Inc. Sells 1,588 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW

CI Investments Inc. cut its stake in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Curtiss-Wright worth $49,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CW. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,781,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 108.0% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 248.3% during the third quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 30.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 17.8% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 9,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.45, for a total value of $5,842,899.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 46,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,936,978.40. The trade was a 16.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kevin Rayment sold 2,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.33, for a total value of $1,649,753.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 29,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,724,761.68. This trade represents a 8.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,269 shares of company stock worth $10,797,098. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $724.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $640.89 and a 200-day moving average of $573.05. The company has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.91. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 1 year low of $266.88 and a 1 year high of $730.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $946.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.14 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.46%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $748.00 price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Truist Financial set a $603.00 price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $661.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $663.17.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) is a diversified, global engineering company that designs, manufactures and services highly engineered products and integrated systems for the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. Its offerings span a range of electromechanical, motion control and flow control technologies, including flight control and actuation systems, sensors and avionics components, pumps and valves, power conversion and heat exchangers, and platform integration solutions for marine and ground systems.

