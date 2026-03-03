CI Investments Inc. Sells 167,587 Shares of Kinross Gold Corporation $KGC

CI Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,751,506 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 167,587 shares during the period. Kinross Gold comprises approximately 0.6% of CI Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.56% of Kinross Gold worth $167,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KGC. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the third quarter worth $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Kinross Gold by 95.6% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,467 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 63.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KGC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $54.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group set a $43.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research lowered Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (a)” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.81.

Kinross Gold Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE:KGC opened at $36.77 on Tuesday. Kinross Gold Corporation has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $39.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $44.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.73.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 33.90%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kinross Gold Corporation will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Kinross Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a boost from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.14%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) is a Toronto-based precious metals mining company primarily focused on the exploration, development and production of gold, with silver recovered as a by-product at some operations. The company’s activities span the full mining lifecycle, including discovery and resource delineation, mine construction and operation, ore processing, and eventual site reclamation and closure. Kinross sells refined gold produced at its processing facilities and manages associated logistics and processing arrangements to deliver metal to market.

Kinross operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects across multiple regions, with a significant presence in the Americas and West Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.