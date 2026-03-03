CI Investments Inc. Sells 173,923 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

CI Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 31.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,923 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $68,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,886,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,017,133,000 after acquiring an additional 8,168,604 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 6.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,481,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,879,667,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097,629 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $3,307,457,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 16.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,585,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,042,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,238,000 after purchasing an additional 427,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 327,088 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $43,738,207.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 592 shares in the company, valued at $79,162.24. This trade represents a 99.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $2,672,795.36. Following the transaction, the insider owned 219,421 shares in the company, valued at $29,340,976.12. The trade was a 8.35% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,054,279 shares of company stock worth $142,212,233 over the last ninety days. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. HSBC raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. William Blair raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Zacks Research cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.96.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 5.8%

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $145.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $347.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.43, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.46. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.12 and a 52-week high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 23.81%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Further Reading

