CI Investments Inc. Sells 199,790 Shares of Salesforce Inc. $CRM

CI Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 432,733 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 199,790 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $102,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.7% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Bank increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 5.2% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 10,198 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Salesforce News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Salesforce is pushing Agentforce into new verticals (communications, life sciences) and expanding partnerships (Asymbl, GoDaddy, Faye). Management is shifting toward “digital labor” (AI agents) away from pure seat-based pricing — a strategic growth lever that could expand monetization and further subscription-to-AI revenue mix. Salesforce Recasts Growth Story Around AI Agents And Capital Returns
- Positive Sentiment: Agentforce has reached roughly $800M ARR (160% YoY), Salesforce beat Q4 estimates and raised its buyback authorization to $50B — clear capital-return actions that support EPS and shareholder value. These items are driving the bullish investment thesis on AI monetization and buybacks. Salesforce’s Agentforce AI Bet And Buybacks Reshape CRM’s Investment Case
- Neutral Sentiment: Faye acquired CRM Science, an award-winning Salesforce partner — a partner-ecosystem consolidation that may affect implementation channels but doesn’t directly change Salesforce’s core financials. Faye Acquires CRM Science, Award Winning Salesforce Partner
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts continue to debate international revenue strength — a Zacks piece highlights international trends as a key variable for Street estimates and sentiment; watch regional mix and FX as drivers of future revisions. Investing in Salesforce (CRM)? Don’t Miss Assessing Its International Revenue Trends
- Neutral Sentiment: Citigroup nudged its price target slightly higher to $200 but kept a Neutral rating — a modest move that signals mixed expectations among some sell‑side analysts. Citigroup Raises Price Target on Salesforce
- Negative Sentiment: Several firms trimmed targets and issued downgrades (Truist cut target to $280 citing sector valuation compression; Stifel to $250; JPMorgan to $320), and at least one downgrade triggered a short-term sell reaction. These cuts heighten near-term downside risk as market multiples compress. Truist Reduces Target Price on Salesforce (CRM) to $280 Stifel Cuts Target to $250 Trading Down After Analyst Downgrade
- Positive Sentiment: Media commentators (e.g., Jim Cramer) have voiced confidence in Salesforce’s CEO/strategy, which can help sentiment among retail investors and provide some buy-side support versus the analyst pressure. Jim Cramer on Salesforce CEO
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Stock Report on CRM
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director G Mason Morfit bought 96,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $260.58 per share, for a total transaction of $25,015,680.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 2,994,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,309,155.22. This trade represents a 3.31% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Blair Kirk purchased 1,936 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $258.64 per share, with a total value of $500,727.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,761,499.28. This represents a 22.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Salesforce Trading Down 0.9%
NYSE:CRM opened at $193.10 on Tuesday. Salesforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.57 and a 1 year high of $303.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $222.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $180.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.29.
Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 17.96%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 13.110-13.190 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 3.110-3.130 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.
Salesforce Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.25%.
Salesforce Profile
Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.
Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Salesforce
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- I’m 70 With $1.5M: Would Converting $120K a Year to a Roth Be Smart or a Costly Mistake? (Ask An Advisor)
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.