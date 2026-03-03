CI Investments Inc. Sells 22,817 Shares of Entergy Corporation $ETR

CI Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,207,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,817 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Entergy worth $112,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Entergy during the second quarter valued at $468,628,000. Boston Partners raised its position in Entergy by 114.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,940,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $578,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710,814 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,459,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,692,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,674 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,396,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Entergy in the third quarter worth $108,005,000. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In other Entergy news, EVP John C. Dinelli sold 5,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total transaction of $558,419.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,155.55. This trade represents a 18.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entergy Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $106.56 on Tuesday. Entergy Corporation has a 1 year low of $75.57 and a 1 year high of $107.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.41 and its 200 day moving average is $94.54.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). Entergy had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a $96.00 price target on Entergy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.11.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company’s operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy’s generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

See Also

