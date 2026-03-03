CI Investments Inc. Sells 31,543 Shares of AECOM $ACM

CI Investments Inc. decreased its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,157,414 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 31,543 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.87% of AECOM worth $151,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in AECOM by 28,246.5% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,335,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $602,183,000 after acquiring an additional 5,316,844 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in AECOM by 79.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,361,755 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $492,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,466 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,879,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,473,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,123,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,775,000 after buying an additional 187,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ACM shares. Barclays upped their target price on AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $125.00 price objective on shares of AECOM in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of AECOM from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Zacks Research raised shares of AECOM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.09.

Shares of ACM stock opened at $97.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $135.52. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.13.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The construction company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. AECOM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.180-4.890 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM is a multinational infrastructure consulting firm that provides a broad range of professional technical and management services. Its core offerings include architecture and engineering design, program and construction management, environmental remediation and consulting, and operations and maintenance support. The company works across the full project lifecycle from planning and design through construction and long‑term asset management.

AECOM serves public- and private-sector clients in major built-environment markets, including transportation (roads, bridges, rail, airports), water and wastewater systems, buildings and places, energy and power, and environmental services.

