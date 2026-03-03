CI Investments Inc. Sells 43,141 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

CI Investments Inc. cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 493,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 43,141 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $55,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,595.2% in the third quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 121.8% during the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 95.8% in the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.41.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $154.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $642.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.35. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $159.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $80.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 61.58%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 3,230 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total transaction of $481,851.40. Following the sale, the vice president owned 20,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,409.72. This trade represents a 13.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 14,230 shares of company stock worth $1,888,421 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Exxon Mobil

Here are the key news stories impacting Exxon Mobil this week:

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.