CI Investments Inc. Sells 58,206 Shares of Bank of America Corporation $BAC

CI Investments Inc. lessened its position in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,651,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,206 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises 0.7% of CI Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.05% of Bank of America worth $188,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth $5,091,641,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 124.8% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 17,619,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,771,000 after buying an additional 9,782,208 shares during the last quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,439,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its position in Bank of America by 881.5% in the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 4,210,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,236,000 after buying an additional 3,781,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in Bank of America by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,882,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,690,000 after buying an additional 3,379,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Argus increased their price target on Bank of America from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Bank of America from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Evercore set a $59.00 price objective on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bank of America from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.30.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $49.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $357.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.28. Bank of America Corporation has a 1 year low of $33.06 and a 1 year high of $57.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.73 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 11.07%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.24%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

Featured Articles

